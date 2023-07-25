West Family Investments Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,786 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,411,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $156,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,142,000 after buying an additional 952,720 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $53.62.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

