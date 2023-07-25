Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $143.63 and last traded at $145.03. 616,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 742,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

