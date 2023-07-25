WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Plans $0.13 Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. 12,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $46.36.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund are going to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:AGZD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

