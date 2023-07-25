WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Plans $0.13 Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. 12,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $46.36.
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund are going to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
