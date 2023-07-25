WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:UNIY)

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA UNIY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. 684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $50.04.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile
