WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WNS. Citigroup decreased their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

