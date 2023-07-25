WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $43.25, but opened at $45.40. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 24,009 shares traded.

The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 987.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

