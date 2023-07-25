Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,638.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,054. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

