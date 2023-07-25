Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,384,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,521,573 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $15.50.

The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Xerox

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,980 shares of company stock valued at $427,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 17.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 509,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 101,420 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 48.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

