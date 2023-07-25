Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 244.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YMAB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

YMAB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,828. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg purchased 101,740 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $981,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at $41,303,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

