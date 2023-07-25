Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

