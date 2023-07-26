abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:AAIF)

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON AAIF traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 208 ($2.67). 305,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.91. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($3.04). The company has a market cap of £351.71 million, a PE ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at abrdn Asian Income Fund

In other abrdn Asian Income Fund news, insider Mark Florance acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,920 ($6,308.50). 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

