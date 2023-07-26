Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.22 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $4.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$70.13.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$54.55. 22,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,869. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.05. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$31.02 and a 1 year high of C$63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.31). Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of C$347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.54 million.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -22.90%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.