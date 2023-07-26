Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Agilysys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $69.57. 64,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $440,354.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,681.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Agilysys by 35,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

