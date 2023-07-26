Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. Applied Digital updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,012,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,542. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Applied Digital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.