Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.04 earnings per share.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.34. 242,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,908. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.