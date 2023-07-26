Azitra Inc’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Quiet Period Set To End on July 26th

Azitra’s (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 26th. Azitra had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Azitra’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Azitra Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN AZTR opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Azitra has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

Insider Activity at Azitra

In related news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis purchased 600,000 shares of Azitra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,747,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

