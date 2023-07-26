Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE BOH traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,783. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

Several research firms have issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

