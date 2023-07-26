Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of BBH stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 151.40 ($1.94). 1,711,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,552. Bellevue Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 145.68 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.23 ($2.35). The company has a market cap of £830.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2,165.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.51.

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bellevue Healthcare Trust news, insider Tony Young acquired 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £5,343.89 ($6,852.02). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.