Brera Holdings PLC’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 26th (NASDAQ:BREA)

Brera’s (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 26th. Brera had issued 1,705,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $8,525,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Brera’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Brera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BREA opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Brera has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

