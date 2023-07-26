Brokers Offer Predictions for Alcoa Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.2 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

AA stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.84. 7,195,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $58.24.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

