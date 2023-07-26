Calculus VCT plc (LON:CLC) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.95

Calculus VCT plc (LON:CLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Calculus VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CLC remained flat at GBX 60 ($0.77) on Wednesday. 5,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,538. The company has a market capitalization of £31.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.38. Calculus VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67 ($0.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.37.

Calculus VCT Company Profile

Calculus VCT plc, formerly known as Investec Structured Products Calculus VCT PLC, is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments.

