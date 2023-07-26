CMS Energy (CMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. CMS Energy has set its FY23 guidance at $3.06-3.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.06-$3.12 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $78,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

