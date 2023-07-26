CSI Compressco LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -8.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CCLP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 78,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,505. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.

In other CSI Compressco news, CEO John Earl Jackson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

