Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE DX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.12 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -2,228.25%.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 21.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

