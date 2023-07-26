Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
NYSE DX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.12 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.
Dynex Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -2,228.25%.
Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Featured Articles
