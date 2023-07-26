Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of ($140.02) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.06 million. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

