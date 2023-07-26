F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 updated its Q4 guidance to $3.15-$3.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, hitting $154.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.92. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $219,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of F5 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in F5 by 27.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

