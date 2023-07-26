Forrester Research (FORR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.00-$2.20 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.05 million. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $605.38 million, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $47,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 66.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 168,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $2,975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 56.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

