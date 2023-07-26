Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FVI. CIBC increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.8 %

FVI opened at C$4.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.76. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$237.54 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.