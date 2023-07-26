FTI Consulting (FCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCN traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,145. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $205.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,979,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after buying an additional 110,448 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2,992.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

