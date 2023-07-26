FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.63. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.46. 2,507,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.68. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

