HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

HBT Financial Price Performance

HBT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 16,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $132,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

