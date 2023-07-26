Integer (ITGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Integer has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.00-$4.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Integer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Integer stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $89.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

