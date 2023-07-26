JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH) Plans GBX 8 Dividend

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON JCH traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 672 ($8.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,506. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 661.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 678.24. The stock has a market cap of £401.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,131.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 624 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 722 ($9.26).
