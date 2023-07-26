JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH) Plans GBX 8 Dividend

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JCH traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 672 ($8.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,506. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 661.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 678.24. The stock has a market cap of £401.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,131.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 624 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 722 ($9.26).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

