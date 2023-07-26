KLA (KLAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLA stock opened at $466.11 on Wednesday. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $493.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

