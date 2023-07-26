MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, Yahoo Finance reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MNSB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.49. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter worth $282,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 49.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens lowered MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.