Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.04-$8.50 EPS.

Medpace Stock Down 0.0 %

Medpace stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.52. The stock had a trading volume of 387,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,558. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a one year low of $141.30 and a one year high of $264.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $43,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,524 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 45.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,943,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

