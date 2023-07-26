National Bank Financial Comments on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.33 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.81%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABX. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Veritas Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.27.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$23.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.16. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$28.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 662.50%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

