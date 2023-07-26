National Bank Financial Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.60 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.18 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.