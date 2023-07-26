National Bank Financial Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$6.78. 599,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.30. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$3.23 and a one year high of C$7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.71.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.