NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-1.11 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 626,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,773. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NextGen Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.