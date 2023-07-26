NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-1.11 EPS.
Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 626,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,773. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NXGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
