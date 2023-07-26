Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.68 million.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 571,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,322. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,883.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Paup acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,175 shares of company stock worth $258,196 and sold 352 shares worth $3,777. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

