Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

