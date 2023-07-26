Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. 82,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,178. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Permian Basin Royalty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 18,908.15%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $143,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

