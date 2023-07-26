PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.
PJT Partners Price Performance
NYSE PJT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. 429,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,655. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $86.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02.
PJT Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners
In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $595,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PJT Partners
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Energy
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.