PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE PJT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. 429,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,655. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $86.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

A number of research firms have weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $595,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

