Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Reduced by Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

NYSE:WBS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,448. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 695,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 248,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

