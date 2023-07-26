Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Infosys in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INFY. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

INFY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.62. 10,006,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,198,964. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

