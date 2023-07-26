QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.30 Per Share

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of QQ traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 348.40 ($4.47). 587,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 350.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 315.20 ($4.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.20 ($5.08). The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QQ. Citigroup boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.82) to GBX 457 ($5.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.77) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 410 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.90) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 450.40 ($5.78).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

