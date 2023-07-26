Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Range Resources had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Range Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

