Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. 88,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $551.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Resources Connection by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resources Connection Company Profile

RGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.