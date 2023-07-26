RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.50. The company had a trading volume of 237,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24. RLI has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,847,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in RLI by 37,822.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 132,377 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.